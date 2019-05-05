EM Review: Stocks Received Late Shot in the Arm From U.S. Data

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks ended last week higher and currencies erased losses after the U.S. jobs report on Friday lifted confidence in the world’s largest economy and worldwide growth, boosting the appeal of risk assets.

The following is a roundup of emerging-markets news and highlights for the week through May 3.

Highlights:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back against pressure for interest-rate cuts from traders and President Donald Trump, saying inflation will rebound and the economy will stay healthy without fresh help from the central bank

The U.S. and China concluded two days of trade negotiations in Beijing, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin calling the talks "productive"; discussions will continue this week in Washington President Trump said on Friday the U.S. could complete a trade deal with China "within a couple weeks"

The first official gauge of China’s manufacturing sector fell in April, signaling that more work is needed to bed down the economic stabilization seen in the first quarter

Turkish central bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya sought to dispel concerns that the Monetary Policy Committee had softened its stance on inflation, pledging another round of tightening when needed. The regulator’s outlook for inflation was unchanged

Venezuela erupted in turmoil Tuesday when opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a final push to oust President Nicolas Maduro, saying the military was switching sides; by Thursday the call seemed to have failed, with Maduro addressing the nation in Caracas before 4,500 troops in formation

The Philippine peso was among the outperformers for the week; the country’s rating was raised one level to BBB+ by S&P Global Ratings, putting the Southeast Asian nation on par with Thailand and Mexico, and ahead of Indonesia

The Argentine peso posted the best weekly performance among 24 emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg after its central bank effectively abandoned the non-intervention zone in the currency market

Asia:

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas can move “much, much faster” in easing monetary policy after S&P’s upgrade, Governor Benjamin Diokno told ABS-CBN News Channel Philippines aims for higher credit scores after the upgrade, Diokno said

Samsung Electronics Co. joined rivals in cautiously predicting a rebound in chip prices in the second half of the year as demand from server-makers picks up

Taiwan’s economy grew by 1.72 percent in the first quarter versus the same period a year earlier, slowing less sharply than expected

Thailand’s Finance Ministry cut its 2019 economic growth forecast, predicting the slowest expansion in three years as the nation grapples with faltering exports Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn will be crowned in an elaborate ceremony over the weekend, capping a busy period in which he displayed a different approach from his father since taking the throne more than two years ago Official poll results of the March election may be announced from May 7, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-Ngam

Indonesia’s central bank will maintain a "preemptive and ahead-of-the-curve" stance on monetary policy amid lingering risks to stability, according to Bank Indonesia Deputy Governor Erwin Rijanto The government will enlarge the share of bond issuance, compared to multilateral and bilateral loans, to help plug the budget deficit in coming years Foreign direct investment into Indonesia fell for a fourth straight quarter

India’s implied real GDP growth in fourth quarter of 2018-19 was lower, Department of Economic Affairs said; Fourth-quarter GDP data scheduled to be released May 31; the rupee was among the best performers as oil prices dropped

Malaysia’s Finance Ministry will remain cautious and maintain growth projection for the year, despite Nikkei PMI reading indicating 5.2 percent expansion, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says in emailed statement

EMEA:

The Czech central bank raised interest rates a quarter-point to 2 percent, the highest in a decade, as a persistently weak koruna adds to inflationary pressure; the monetary authority signaled a prolonged period of stable interest rates following the decision

Turkey’s net international reserves dropped to the lowest level since October, according to Bloomberg calculations and Central Bank of Turkey data The central bank introduced a new swap instrument that will allow it to bolster its international reserves by borrowing gold from commercial lenders Consumer inflation slowed unexpectedly in April in a sign that weak domestic demand is taking its toll on prices; prices rose 19.5 percent in April from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 19.7 percent in March Turkey’s long-term foreign currency debt rating was affirmed by Fitch at BB, two levels below investment grade.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund plans to tap the debt market twice this year to help support the kingdom’s economic transformation plans, CNBC reported, citing its managing director Yasir Al-Rumayyan

A gauge measuring sentiment in South Africa’s manufacturing industry rose to a three-month high in April, but has had the worst start to the year since the financial crisis Trade surplus widened in March as exports of mineral products surged. The surplus of 5 billion rand ($344 million) compares with a revised positive balance of 3.87 billion rand in February

Inflation in Poland accelerated to the highest in a year and a half, bolstering arguments that the indicator will exceed central-bank forecasts and raise pressure to lift interest rates

Kenya’s inflation rate of food and non-alcoholic beverages surged to 8.2 percent in April from 2.8 percent in March, pushing headline inflation to a 19-month high

The White House is preparing to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, a move that would impose economic and travel sanctions against the group, which won elections in Egypt after the Arab Spring uprising, but was ousted in 2013

Latin America:

President Trump sought to keep up pressure on Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, stressing that "a lot of options" are open; U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said military action is possible "if that’s what’s required" Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Pompeo in a call that any U.S. intervention and threats against Maduro’s regime constitute "a gross violation of international law" and may result in "the most serious consequences"

Argentina’s central bank overturned a previous pledge not to intervene if the peso remained within a trading band after the currency hit a record low in April and bonds fell deep into distressed territory; new measures could help "prevent excess volatility,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Central bank stopped publishing its daily buy-sell transactions for U.S. dollars to keep its FX strategy out of public scrutiny, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision

Brazil’s pension reform will require further concessions to pass, but should ensure savings close to the government’s target, according to the head of a congressional committee that’s next to debate the investor-backed bill The reform will likely save Brazil 900 billion to 1 trillion reais ($227 - $252 billion) over 10 years, Marcelo Ramos, president of the lower house’s special committee on pension reform, said Brazil’s industrial production fell more than almost all analysts expected in March, increasing odds that Latin America’s largest economy contracted in the first quarter

Petroleos Mexicanos, the country’s state-owned oil company, saw first-quarter revenue shrink despite an increase in oil prices as output fell 12 percent from the same period a year earlier

--With assistance from Dana El Baltaji, Colleen Goko, Selcuk Gokoluk, Netty Ismail and Philip Sanders.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Lilian Karunungan in Singapore at lkarunungan@bloomberg.net;George Lei in New York at glei3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tomoko Yamazaki at tyamazaki@bloomberg.net, Karl Lester M. Yap

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.