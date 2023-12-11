(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market equities and currencies traded lower, pressured by a stronger dollar ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision this week, and inflation data from the world’s biggest economy.

MSCI’s index for developing nation stocks fell as much as 0.9% Monday, to touch its lowest level in almost a month on a closing basis. The gauge for currencies sank 0.3%.

Options traders have begun raising their expectations of currency swings in anticipation of the risks. The JPMorgan Emerging Market Volatility Index is hovering around its highest levels in a month.

Softening US inflation and employment data in the past month have convinced investors that the Fed is done raising rates and ignited bets that cuts of at least 125 basis points were in store over the next 12 months. Traders scaled back those wagers to about 110 basis points of easing after the nonfarm payrolls data. Its decision is due Wednesday.

“The strong jobs report Friday brings the dovish Fed narrative into question,” said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co in a note to clients.

“This week is likely to bring a hawkish hold from the Fed as well as elevated core CPI readings in the US; these should help the dollar continue to grind higher and maintain downward pressure on EM and other risk assets.”

In credit markets, investors will watch for developments in Ethiopia. The nation is set to join Zambia and Ghana as a sovereign defaulter, with an interest payment falling due to its bondholders on Monday that the the state says it won’t meet.

Ethiopia’s lone Eurobond due 2024 was the worst performer among emerging and frontier sovereign credit markets monitored by Bloomberg.

