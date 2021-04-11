(Bloomberg) --

Emaar Properties PJSC appointed a female to its board as the largest listed developer in Dubai complies with a new rule to boost gender diversity in the United Arab Emirates.

Eman Abdulrazzaq, who is currently the group chief human resource officer at Emirates NBD PJSC, will join eight others on Emaar’s board, according to a statement. Before that, she was the regional head of strategy, planning and chief of staff at HSBC Bank Middle East, according to Emaar.

The UAE’s market regulator last month said it will require at least one female director on the boards of all listed companies as firms around the world face pressure to boost gender diversity. The move was aimed at empowering Emirati women and encouraging them to play a greater role on the boards of listed companies, it said.

