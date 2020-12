Emaar Names Jamal Bin Theniyah as Chairman as Alabbar Steps Down

(Bloomberg) -- Emaar Properties PJSC named Jamal Bin Theniyah as chairman as veteran Mohamed Alabbar stepped down.

The company cited a regulatory rule barring combining the position of chairman and executives. The former chairman was named managing director. Ahmed Jawa was named vice chairman.

