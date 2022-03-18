(Bloomberg) -- Sale of residential properties surged at Emaar Properties PJSC last year as Dubai’s biggest developer gained from a strong rebound in the real-estate market.

Revenue from the residential segment climbed 51% to 17.5 billion dirhams ($4.8 billion), according to Emaar’s full financial results. Income from sale of commercial units and land, and hospitality business also increased.

Revenue from sale commercial units, plots of land and others: 3.44 billion dirhams vs 1.54 billion

Revenue from hospitality: 1.49 billion dirhams vs 789 million

Revenue from leased properties, retail and related activities: 5.8 billion dirhams vs 4 billion

NOTE: Emaar in February posted an 80% jump in full-year profit

Property prices in Dubai have bounced back after the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated a downturn in the Middle East business and tourism hub. Dubai’s luxury home market should keep growing after a “spectacular turnaround” in 2021, fueled by the city’s recovery from the pandemic and openness to wealthy foreigners, according to property consultant Knight Frank.

Click here for link to Emaar’s full financial statement

Read more: Dubai’s Emaar Properties to Raise Stake in Development Unit

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.