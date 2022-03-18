(Bloomberg) -- Sale of residential properties surged at Emaar Properties PJSC last year as Dubai’s biggest developer gained from a strong rebound in the real-estate market.

Revenue from the residential segment climbed 51% to 17.5 billion dirhams ($4.8 billion), according to Emaar’s full financial results. Income from sale of commercial units and land, and hospitality business also increased.

  • Revenue from sale commercial units, plots of land and others: 3.44 billion dirhams vs 1.54 billion
  • Revenue from hospitality: 1.49 billion dirhams vs 789 million
  • Revenue from leased properties, retail and related activities: 5.8 billion dirhams vs 4 billion
  • NOTE: Emaar in February posted an 80% jump in full-year profit

Property prices in Dubai have bounced back after the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated a downturn in the Middle East business and tourism hub. Dubai’s luxury home market should keep growing after a “spectacular turnaround” in 2021, fueled by the city’s recovery from the pandemic and openness to wealthy foreigners, according to property consultant Knight Frank.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.