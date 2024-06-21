(Bloomberg) -- A disgraced Singapore oil tycoon is seeking to sell another of his mansions amid a cloud of legal troubles over the implosion of his trading empire.

The property owned by Lim Oon Kuin, the founder of collapsed oil firm Hin Leong Trading Pte., is being put on the market by realtor Knight Frank for an asking price of S$43 million ($32 million), according to marketing materials seen by Bloomberg News. The mansion sits on about 15,636 square feet (1,453 square meters) of land in Singapore’s Tanglin Hill.

OK Lim, as the tycoon is better known, is a co-owner of the property, along with his daughter Lim Huey Ching, according to records seen by Bloomberg News. It is being put up for tender, with applications closing by July 19.

Lim was convicted in a Singapore court last month of criminal charges related to cheating HSBC Holdings Plc and instigating a Hin Leong employee to forge documents. He is on bail and due to be sentenced later this year. He also faces a $3.5 billion civil suit from liquidators and creditors.

Known as good class bungalows for their exclusiveness in Singapore’s residential market, Lim’s property is near the main shopping belt in Orchard Road, and boasts a swimming pool and five bedrooms.

Lim has already sold two other mansions, including most recently one in the Bukit Timah area for just under S$26.5 million last November.

