(Bloomberg) -- SBB, the landlord at the center of Sweden’s property crisis, reported a 10% decline in property values in the third quarter compared to the prior three-month period.

Real estate holdings at Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB — as the group is officially known — stood at 118 billion Swedish kronor ($10.8 billion) at the end of third quarter, down from 131 billion kronor in the preceding quarter.

“Hopefully, we are at the end of the correction in market prices brought about by higher market interest rates,” said Chief Executive Officer Leiv Synnes in the report on Monday.

The downward revision comes amid a volatile few days for the landlord after a US hedge fund, Fir Tree Partners, last week said it was demanding immediate repayment of two social bonds because of an alleged breach of a key debt term, the interest-coverage ratio. While the fund’s holdings of €46 million ($49.2 million) represent only 1% of the company’s overall bond stock, the development underscores the pressures facing over-leveraged property borrowers such as SBB as they continue to grapple with surging borrowing costs.

“SBB refutes the accusations and deems the claim from the eurobond holder to be groundless,” the company said.

Read More: US Hedge Fund Tells Swedish Landlord SBB to Pay Back Bonds

The bonds in question were little changed following the news on Friday, closing at deeply discounted prices of 56.5 and 55.7 euro cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“SBB needs to continue adapting the business based on challenging financial markets,” the CEO said. “Over a slightly longer time perspective than the next quarter, it is possible to take a confident view of the value trend for SBB’s property portfolio.”

Read More: SBB 3Q Portfolio Value Falls by about 10% From End-2Q

--With assistance from Veronica Ek, Christopher Jungstedt and Alastair Reed.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.