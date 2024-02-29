(Bloomberg) -- The UK government will extend almost 20 town halls “exceptional financial support” worth billions of pounds, allowing them to sell assets and borrow to rectify their financial woes.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said that it had agreed a £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) package for 19 councils in the 2024/25 fiscal year. That includes help for Birmingham, Bradford, Southampton and Stoke-on-Trent. Further aid of about £1 billion for previous years was also agreed.

The crisis could prove to be a political headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of a general election as many councils cut funding for key services. A number of the local authorities granted support are in vulnerable Conservative seats, such as in Stoke and Eastbourne.

Under the EFS framework, councils are given permission to borrow and sell off assets to help plug a gap in their budgets. The government describes EFS a “measure of last resort” and the list will deepen concerns over a financial crisis emerging in the sector.

“This is an unusually high number of local authorities seeking additional support, but is likely to reflect a ‘new normal’ if further action isn’t taken to support the sector,” said Jack Shaw, local government expert.

“If it wasn’t clear already by a recent spate of Section 114s, this is further evidence that public services are at breaking point. There is no way out of this mess without investing more in public services.”

Other councils that were also approved support included Havering, Medway, Plymouth and Slough. The three councils that effectively declared bankruptcy last year — Birmingham, Woking and Nottingham — were also granted the flexibility as they battle to fill huge gaps in their budgets.

--With assistance from Andrew Atkinson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.