Embracing Bitcoin, Japan’s Recovery, NZ Lockdown: Eco Day
Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- Signs of a widening embrace across the financial services industry sent Bitcoin to new heights, with the cryptocurrency closing in on $50,000 for the first time
- Japan’s economy could emerge from a damaging state of emergency this quarter on a less-shaky footing if growth at the end of last year was as strong as economists estimate. Meanwhile, recovery efforts are underway in northern Japan after an earthquake of magnitude-7.3 struck off Fukushima
- New Zealand’s summer of unrestricted movement and social interaction has been brought to an abrupt halt by three new community cases of Covid-19
- For the home to the world’s second-largest Covid-19 outbreak, life in India is almost back to normal. Shopping mall parking lots are full again. Stores are buzzing, and there are long lines for hair salons and restaurants
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call for global cooperation on vaccine distribution at the first meeting of Group-of-Seven leaders since the U.K. assumed its rotating presidency
- Myanmar’s military amended an existing law on privacy and security rights, giving it more power to detain people for longer and tap on their communications
