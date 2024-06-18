(Bloomberg) -- Embraer is in talks to sell E2 regional jets to Latam Airlines Group SA and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA as the planemaker looks to almost double annual revenue to $10 billion by 2030, according to Chief Executive Officer Francisco Gomes Neto.

E2 jets fill the gap between smaller and bigger aircraft for carriers that want to increase capacity amid supply constraints on larger narrow-bodied planes, Neto said in an interview. The planes would help improve connectivity between Brazilian cities, he said.

“This is a moment where there is interest and more focus on this segment,” Neto said. “Narrow bodies have a full order book until the end of the decade, so there is a great opportunity for Embraer to grow.”

Shares of the São José dos Campos-based company have risen more than 60% so far this year, leading gains on the Ibovespa stock index. The stock slipped 2.9% at 3:57 p.m. in São Paulo on Tuesday.

The planemaking industry — long dominated by Boeing Co. and Airbus SE — has been grappling with supply issues since the pandemic. For its part, Embraer continues to see delays in its deliveries this year and doesn’t expect a complete normalization of the supply chain until 2026, according to Neto.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Embraer was exploring options for a larger narrow-body aircraft to compete with rivals. Neto said Tuesday that there are no concrete plans in place.

“Our teams are always studying alternatives for the future,” he said. “Our strategic plans until 2030 were made based on our current products, and at this moment there is no concrete plan to develop any aircraft in this segment.”

For now, the company is focused on boosting sales and becoming cash positive next year, Neto said.

“The company has been much more efficient in recent years, delivering better results each year, and I think the market has recognized that,” he said. “Our shares were very cheap. Now they’re just cheap. So we do have a great opportunity to grow.”

