‘Embryos, to Me, Are Babies,’ Haley Says Ahead of South Carolina Primary

(Bloomberg) -- Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley said she considers frozen embryos created through in-vitro fertilization “babies,” siding with the Alabama Supreme Court on an issue that resonates with conservative voters three days before South Carolina’s primary.

“Embryos, to me, are babies,” Haley told NBC News in an interview that aired Wednesday.

Justices on the state’s top court last week recognized unimplanted human embryos as children, ruling that a state law allowing parents to recover punitive damages for their children’s deaths includes the parents of unborn children, regardless of ability to survive outside the womb. The decision is seen as making it more difficult for people to conceive via fertility treatments.

“When you talk about an embryo, you are talking about, to me — that’s a life — and so I do see where that’s coming from when they talk about that,” Haley said in the interview.

The former South Carolina governor — who shared that her son, now 22, was conceived via artificial insemination — has previously stated that she’s “unapologetically pro-life.” During last year’s Republican primary debates, Haley said states should decide their own abortion policies and downplayed the idea of a federal ban.

As governor, she signed a bill that banned abortion at 20 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Haley trails the GOP frontrunner — former President Donald Trump — by 25 percentage points in her home state, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. The Palmetto State, where religious conservatives make up a significant portion of the electorate, holds its primary Saturday.

While she’s vowed to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday on March 5, Haley’s path to the nomination would be tough to chart if Trump were win by a large margin in South Carolina, building on his decisive wins last month in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Read more: Alabama Embryo Ruling Gives Abortion Foes Tool to Expand Fight

Asked about the impact the Alabama decision could have on those seeking IVF treatment, Haley said, “It’s incredibly personal, it’s incredibly sensitive, and I think that’s the conversation the doctor needs to have with the patient. Let’s never underestimate the importance of the relationship between a doctor and patient when they’re doing any of that.”

