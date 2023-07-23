(Bloomberg) -- The Canadian province of Nova Scotia has declared a state of emergency over severe flooding that’s washed out roads and bridges as authorities search for four missing people.

Heavy rainfall on Canada’s east coast prompted authorities to declare a province-wide state of emergency late Saturday evening to limit travel to the affected areas, free up more response staff and get time to restore critical infrastructure. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, meanwhile, are searching for two children, along with two others, missing after flooding submerged the vehicles they were traveling in.

The heavy rainstorms over the weekend have left thousands without power.

The flooding on Canada’s east coast comes amid drought and heat waves elsewhere that have caused the worst wildfire season in the country’s history, straining its emergency response resources and sending blankets of smoke across North America and beyond.

