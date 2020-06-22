(Bloomberg) -- Emergency-room visits by people suffering heart attacks or strokes have fallen during the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

In the early stages of the coronavirus’s spread in the U.S., federal regulators recommended that health-care systems prioritize urgent visits and delay optional care. Stay-at-home orders across the country were set in place to slow the spread of the virus and lessen the burden on care providers.

Many people experiencing symptoms not related to the virus have stayed away from hospitals as a result. But the CDC said Monday that it doesn’t want people taking the risk of dying to avoid being infected.

Some people with chronic health conditions may be avoiding seeking care for emergencies, CDC findings suggest. Between March 15 and May 23, hospitals visits related to heart attacks declined 23%, while visits related to stroke fell 20% and visits for high blood sugar decreased 10%.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.; stroke is fifth. People who experience symptoms including severe chest pain, sudden or partial loss of motor function and altered mental state should seek immediate care for the best chance of survival, the CDC said, despite the pandemic.

