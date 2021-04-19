(Bloomberg) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares plunged after U.S. regulators told the company to stop making Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine at a company facility where 15 million doses of an ingredient used in the vaccine had to be discarded.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on April 12 initiated an inspection of a Baltimore-based Emergent facility responsible for making the underlying drug substance in the vaccine. Four days later, the FDA asked Emergent to stop making new materials there and to quarantine existing materials until the inspection and any remediation are concluded, according to a company filing on Monday.

“We are steadfastly committed to full compliance with the FDA’s strict requirements,” Emergent spokesman Matt Hartwig said in an emailed statement. “We acknowledge that there are improvements we must make to meet the high standards we have set for ourselves and to restore confidence in our quality systems and manufacturing processes.”

Emergent’s shares fell 12.3% to $68.06 at 3:09 p.m. in New York trading. The FDA declined to comment on the inspection.

The agency’s actions come after production setbacks at the site. Last month, staff at the facility accidentally conflated ingredients belonging to the J&J vaccine and another manufactured by AstraZeneca Plc. That led to the discarding of an ingredient used in the J&J vaccine.

J&J announced on April 3 that it would assume responsibility of manufacturing the drug substance at the Emergent site, bringing in operations and quality-focused leaders and more broadly, increasing the number of personnel working on the effort.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, said it was helping install the new leadership team at the Baltimore facility, and has asked Emergent to ramp down production of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It’s currently in the process of seeking a new U.S.-based production partner for the British drugmaker.

Read More:

J&J Vaccine Supply to Dip as U.S. Production Fluctuates

J&J Takes Over at Emergent Vaccine Plant With Aid From Biden

J&J Vaccine Manufacturing Error Affects 15 Million Doses

The Bayview facility was expected to receive an emergency-use authorization to make J&J’s drug substance in March. Despite the delay, J&J has suggested it remains on track to make 100 million doses by the end of May.

J&J has partnered with other U.S. contract manufacturers, including Catalent Inc. and Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Inc. to make the the vaccine and fill it into sterile vials. In April, drug giant Merck & Co. also agreed to produce the vaccine and conduct the so-called fill-finish process.

The inspection also comes after the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged a pause on the administration of J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine to further evaluate rare cases of blood clots in the brain that appeared among 6 women following their vaccination.

As of April 15, 7.7 million people in the U.S. have received the J&J vaccine.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.