(Bloomberg) -- Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir briefly emerged from prison to be charged with corruption, the first public appearance since April for the man who’d ruled the North African nation for three decades.

Bashir was brought Sunday from Kober prison in the capital, Khartoum, to the attorney-general’s office where he was charged with alleged crimes including the illicit possession of foreign currency, Alaa Dafallah, a prosecutor at the anti-corruption department, told reporters. The 75-year-old has a defense team of 150 lawyers, according to its head, Mohammed Hassan Alamin.

Bashir was one of Africa’s longest-serving rulers until being ousted by Sudan’s army on April 11 following months of protests sparked by soaring living costs. He has a week to appeal the charges.

