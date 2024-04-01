(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market assets edged lower Monday amid fresh US data and still-thin global liquidity as several markets across Europe, Australia and Hong Kong are shut for Easter Monday.

Broad MSCI gauges for EM stocks and currencies fell less than 0.1% each. The Brazilian real led losses among developing-nation currencies, down 0.7% as markets resumed trading after a Friday holiday. Losses accelerated across EM assets following data that showed US factory activity unexpectedly expanded in March.

Turkey’s lira surged against the dollar as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled he’ll give his economic team more time to produce results despite a shock loss in local elections. In a Sunday vote, Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party was defeated by the opposition in many of Turkey’s cities, including Istanbul and Ankara.

In Asia, China’s factory activity beat expectations in March, boosting optimism about the world’s second largest economy. The data helped send gold to a fresh record.

