(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks are poised for a summer slump which will leave them attractively priced and poised to benefit from a global economic recovery in the fall, according to Credit Suisse.

“I do think valuations are looking compelling” in emerging markets, said John Woods, Credit Suisse’s chief investment officer for Asia-Pacific in an interview on Bloomberg Radio. “There’s some short-term downside likely over the illiquid summer months.”

Around September would be the best time to consider adding positions, with valuations for emerging-market equities at the cheapest levels seen since the beginning of 2016, he said. In particular, the market has “unduly punished” banks over the last few weeks.

A combination of higher U.S. yields and a stronger greenback has rippled through developing countries markets in recent months, spurring investors to head for the exit. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index has fallen over 17 percent from its January high and Chinese shares have entered a bear market.

Credit Suisse expects a re-acceleration of global growth, given encouraging signs from manufacturing data in the U.S., Europe and China. That could be disrupted by an escalation of the trade war, Woods added, but he said he believes that China will back down.

“I’m of the view there will be a negotiated solution well before the mid-terms in November,” he said.

