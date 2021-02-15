(Bloomberg) -- Central banks in emerging economies are set to move in different directions this year: Some remain in an easing mode and are expected to lower borrowing costs further, with Bloomberg Economics predicting cuts in China, Indonesia, India and Mexico. Turkey has already switched from substantial easing to aggressive tightening midway through last year -- Argentina, Brazil and Nigeria are also set to take hawkish turns in 2021. All other emerging-market central banks covered by Bloomberg Economics are predicted to follow suit with rate hikes over the coming years.

