(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market assets rallied after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said higher inflation forecasts wouldn’t derail plans for interest rate cuts this year, providing a boon to risky sentiment.

The Brazilian real and the South African rand led gains among currencies, climbing more than 1% against the dollar each. MSCI gauges of developing nation stocks and currencies rose to session highs after Powell’s remarks, though end of day adjustments erased some of the gains on both indexes.

Fed officials decided unanimously to leave the benchmark rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5% for a fifth straight meeting. And while they maintained their outlook for three quarter-point rate cuts this year, they forecast fewer reductions in 2025, following a recent spike in inflation. Powell said rate cuts “at some points this year” are appropriate if the economy evolves as expected.

With US yields hovering near 5%, the Fed’s decision to hold shouldn’t be all good news for emerging market currencies as several central banks are expected to lower rates this week, said Drausio Giacomelli, head of emerging market research at Deutsche Bank.

“The developed market adjustment is lagging and it’s not all blue skies, but its rather good while carry is in vogue and many emerging markets have carry to offer,” he added.

Investors are digesting a swath of interest rate decisions this week. After close, Brazil’s central bank cut the country’s benchmark rate by 50 basis points, as widely expected, but signaled it will slow the pace of easing going forward. On Thursday, the UK, Turkey and Mexico are expected to announce decisions on borrowing costs.

“If you zoom in, even with some unsteadiness, carry currencies and Latin America is still doing particularly well,” said Alejandro Cuadrado, chief FX strategist at BBVA in New York. This includes the Brazilian real, the Mexican peso and the Colombian peso, versus a Chilean currency that gets penalized by higher crude and a persistently dovish central bank.

The Fed meeting came after the Bank of Japan on Tuesday eliminated the world’s last negative interest rate regime, while maintaining accommodative financial conditions. The dovish stance weakened the yen, a source of one of the most popular carry trades where investors borrow to invest in EM bonds.

On Wednesday, Egypt surprised markets by cancelling the next monetary policy committee’s meeting scheduled for March 28. On March 6, the central bank lifted its key rate by a record 600 basis points to 27.25% and allowed the currency to devalue, in a move directed at getting a new loan from the International Monetary Fund. That unscheduled rate hike is sufficient for now, the central bank said.

In developing Europe, the Czech koruna has been the worst performer this week. The Czech Republic cut borrowing costs to the lowest in almost two years Wednesday after inflation slowed to its target range.

Elsewhere, Zambia’s $1.25-billion July 2027 bonds advanced to the highest in almost two years and were quoted at 72 cents on the dollar after news of the resumption of debt restructuring talks between the government and private creditors. Negotiations between investors and Sri Lanka officials to restructure $12 billion in defaulted global bonds, meanwhile, are expected to start next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

--With assistance from Vinícius Andrade and Maria Elena Vizcaino.

