(Bloomberg) -- In the battle against the rampant dollar, emerging-market currencies are giving developed-market peers a run for their money, particularly those with commodity-backed economies.

This can be seen in a simple comparison that measures the dollar’s value based on its competitiveness against trading partners. The Federal Reserve’s trade-weighted index for the dollar versus advanced-economy currencies has climbed much faster that its emerging-market equivalent since the start of the greenback’s rally at the beginning of 2021. This year alone, it has surged 8.6%, about four times its 10-year average advance. That compares with a modest gain of around 2.9% in 2022 for the emerging-market gauge, slightly above its 10-year average of about 2.6%.

On the expanded majors front, commodity-backed currencies like the Brazilian real and Russian ruble have outperformed this year (though in the case of the latter, that has less to do with market dynamics than the Ukraine war). They’re among the few to have gained against the dollar, along with the Peruvian sol and Mexican peso.

While commodity prices have come off highs, Bloomberg’s commodity index is still about 20% above its 10-year average. Meaning, major exporters are still able to reap benefits of high raw-material prices despite recent weakness.

Another aspect worth considering is rates and the energy crisis in Europe. Central banks in developing nations began to raise rates long before action from the likes of the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, and European Central Bank. That has given their currencies a buffer and a fighting chance, instead of playing catch-up in the rate-hike cycle.

The caveat is that if we were to see more consistent mega-hikes from the Fed, that equation could change. Yet, as European nations rush to deal with the energy crisis, their economies potentially slipping into recessions is another threat developed-market currencies face.

NOTE: Nour Al Ali writes for Bloomberg’s Markets Live blog. The observations she makes are her own and not intended as investment advice. For more markets commentary, see the MLIV blog

