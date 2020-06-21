(Bloomberg) -- The virus outbreak is kicking emerging markets when they are down -- compounding existing problems and adding some significant new ones, with economic output expected to contract 10%-20% in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg Economics. The shape of the subsequent recovery will depend on whether governments are able to replace lost income for businesses -- to keep them afloat -- and for workers -- to keep them employed. For most EMs, the fiscal response has fallen short: Slumping tax revenue, the collapse in commodity income and soaring health costs have reduced the space for action.

