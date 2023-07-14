(Bloomberg) -- Equity investors and analysts are increasingly confident of a growth rebound in developing nations.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is poised for a 5% gain this week, its best rally since early November as well as the biggest outperformance over US stocks in seven months.

Shares sensitive to economic growth and consumer demand are leading the advance. The net result is that aggressive bull strategies seeking to multiply equity returns are making the biggest profits since the start of the year.

The return of economic optimism contrasts with investors’ cautious stance since the end of January when wagers on a post-Covid resurgence in China fell flat. Data releases have confirmed the continuing health of the US economy, a key destination for exporting nations in the emerging world, while signs of easing inflation are encouraging a dovish monetary-policy pivot among global central banks. For some investors, that means it’s time to invest for the next growth cycle.

Here are five charts that show emerging-market equity investors’ growth expectations:

Demand Story

Shares that rely on discretionary spending by consumers — in industries like e-commerce, retail, automotive and tourism — posted the biggest gains among the subgroups of the MSCI index this week.

Turning Tide

That helped the EM benchmark beat the S&P 500 Index. The ratio between the two gauges increased to 2.3% in emerging markets’ favor, the best outperformance since Dec. 9.

Profit View

Analysts joined the optimism, raising the average estimate for 12-month profits at companies in consumer-discretionary industries to a two-year high.

Growth Differential

Emerging-market growth stocks rallied faster than value stocks for a second successive week. Economists see poorer nations posting gross-domestic-product growth that’s 3.2 percentage points quicker on average than that of rich countries.

Bullish Positioning

A US exchange-traded fund that uses derivatives to triple daily returns on the MSCI Index, thus following a risky bullish strategy, has returned investors a gain of 14% in the first four days of the week — its best showing since Jan. 6.

