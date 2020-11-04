(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks rallied and an index of currencies erased its biggest drop since March as traders rode the ebb and flow of a U.S. presidential election that’s still too close to call.

MSCI Inc.’s key foreign-exchange and equity gauges rebounded from a selloff that accelerated when President Donald Trump claimed victory and said he would petition the Supreme Court to intervene. Going into the election, challenger Joe Biden had a solid lead in the polls, and many investors expected a Democratic sweep of the presidency, Senate and House. But results so far suggest that’s unlikely, while Trump’s statements increased the probability of a drawn-out legal battle to decide the winner.

The Mexican peso -- a key emerging-market currency barometer due to high liquidity and a 24-hour trading day -- whipsawed overnight, losing as much as 5% before bouncing back. In a sign that positive sentiment is creeping back into the market, the peso edged higher on Wednesday.

“Risk sentiment should broadly remain supported as long as it is just a delay in getting the election outcome,” said Dirk Willer, a strategist at Citigroup Global Markets in New York. “But there is a risk to broad sentiment if the process drags beyond this week with potential for legal challenges.”

The benchmark MSCI currency gauge rose 0.1% after losing as much as 0.8% earlier as Brazil’s real and Poland’s zloty led advances. The Turkish lira and Indian rupee were the biggest decliners, while the offshore yuan, a measure of U.S.-China relations, also fell. MSCI’s index of emerging-market equities was up 0.5%. The risk premium on developing-nation sovereign bonds widened five basis points.

“The U.S. could be facing not days, but perhaps even weeks, of uncertainty dominated by bitter and toxic political bickering over who won,” Piotr Matys, a London-based strategist at Rabobank, said in a note. “When the dust settles, what will be crucial for the markets is how efficiently the U.S. administration will be able to support the economy using fiscal measures.”

Stocks have rallied this week amid speculation a Biden victory would allow lawmakers to pass a U.S. stimulus plan and reduce geopolitical uncertainty. But as odds shifted toward a Trump victory or at least a contested result, investors headed for the safety of the dollar and bonds.

“Markets are moving from pricing a blue sweep as the most likely scenario to pricing political paralysis amid risks of a contested election,” said Witold Bahrke, a Copenhagen-based strategist at Nordea Investment Management. “It’s difficult to talk about any winner across emerging markets if Biden doesn’t win the White House race or if we get a contested election.”

Russia’s ruble strengthened in the offshore market along with the price of crude oil. South Africa’s rand reversed a drop of as much as 2.2%, breaching 16 per dollar for the first time since March, with favorable local economic data supporting the currency.

Below are some views from emerging-market investors and analysts on the vote outcome so far:

Prolonged Uncertainty

Yerlan Syzdykov, London-based head of global emerging markets at Amundi Asset Management, said a divided-power scenario or a contested outcome would fuel volatility and push appetite for the dollar higher in the short term.

“The worst-case scenario is one of persistent dollar strengthening, putting EM central banks with a dilemma of responding to economic impact of the Covid-19 and stabilizing FX and capital markets, leading to higher volatility in EM currencies,” he said.

Some EM currencies, however, like the Russian ruble, will show resilience and are likely to outperform in this environment, he said.

Wrong Way

The market has been caught on the wrong side of the risk equation as events unfolded, said Saed Abukarsh, chief investment officer at Ark Capital Management in Dubai.

“Its not a surprise that we are seeing risk sell-off into the prospects for a contested elections,” Abukarsh said. “The market is caught long the wrong way on risk as they expected a clear win. I expect the lack of clarity to continue.”

Lingering Dollar Strength

The uncertainty will lead to a “more tentative” risk environment, which will spill over to emerging markets, said Simon Harvey, a currency-market analyst at Monex Europe Ltd in London.

“While the resurgence in the dollar this morning isn’t necessarily indicative of how FX markets are going to trade this period of uncertainty, as it should be read in the context of a large unwind in yesterday’s dollar decline on expectations of a Blue Sweep, it arguably has a greater predictive power on how EM will trade,” Harvey said. “EM FX is much more dependent on U.S. fiscal stimulus boosting the global growth outlook and for this reason, the narrative of dollar strength may linger for longer in the EM space than in the G10 due to political uncertainty in the U.S.”

Unwinding Bullish Bets

The offshore yuan and Korean won are likely to see more unwinding of bullish positioning as the U.S. election unfolds, Citigroup said, even as the North Asian countries have a better control over the pandemic.

Trump’s support was underestimated in pre-election polls, though the outcome will likely become clear by the end of the week if it comes down to just Pennsylvania, strategists Gaurav Garg and Sun Lu wrote in a note. Concerns over the risk of “persistent unpredictability” under a second Trump presidency would weigh on the yuan and won.

Buying the Dip

A Biden win would not guarantee the stimulus bill that emerging-market investors are banking on, said Christopher Shiells, an analyst at Informa Global Markets in London.

“The positive EM picture was for the blue wave and thus a new wave of stimulus, but even if Biden is declared the winner, the Senate looks like it will remain Republican so there will be no easy path to stimulus,” Shiells said. “Still, I believe that EM investors will stay looking beyond this and towards year-end look ahead to the 2021 economic recovery. If there is progress on a Covid vaccine then it will be a positive EM picture and thus some may take the U.S. election volatility as an opportunity to buy.”

China and the U.S.

If Biden doesn’t win, implications for emerging markets would be limited said Tuan Huynh, chief investment officer for Europe and Asia-Pacific at Deutsche Bank International Private Bank in Frankfurt.

A Trump win would maintain the status quo, with further tensions between the U.S. and China, he said. Biden may not change the U.S. stance toward China but the tone would be “more civilized,” he added.

Worst-Case Scenario

“Prolonged uncertainty and a dispute over who has won the election is the worst case scenario,” while an outcome without a clear Congressional majority is also negative for markets, said Hasnain Malik, the Dubai-based head of equity strategy at emerging-market research firm Tellimer.

“Those markets closest to and most reliant on the U.S., like Mexico, may worse but this is really a global dampener,” Malik said. “But, in any event, a weaker U.S. dollar appears in store and that should benefit most emerging markets.”

