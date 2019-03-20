(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve pause and U.S.-China trade truce have given emerging markets a reprieve, but while Bloomberg Economics doesn’t expect any action Wednesday, its view is the U.S. isn’t done raising interest rates. As investors catch up to that reality, emerging markets could face renewed pressure from capital outflows. Which countries might be vulnerable in a panic? BE’s scorecard points to Argentina, Turkey and South Africa -- Egypt and Colombia aren’t far behind.

