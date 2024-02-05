(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market assets had an unsettled start to the week as Chinese stocks churned and investors readjusted bets on US monetary easing.

MSCI Inc.’s index for developing-nation currencies fell 0.3%, with declines across Asia and EMEA, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US may have to wait beyond March for the central bank to cut interest rates.

“Fed Chair Powell’s suggestion that a cut in March is highly unlikely and, more importantly, last week’s strong US labor-market report, drove down the odds for a first US rate cut in March to below 20% after it was seen as a close call just one week ago,” strategists at UniCredit SpA wrote in a note Monday. A thinner calendar of economic data would probably make trading this week more noisy, UniCredit added.

Chinese stocks had another volatile session after last week’s rout, as investors assessed pledges by policymakers to stabilize the equity market. That left MSCI’s global EM equities gauge 0.4% weaker by 10:44 a.m. in London, with Korean stocks also among the biggest losers.

Turkish assets took the surprise change of guard at the central bank mostly in stride, with the lira down 0.2% against the dollar. Turkish data on Monday showed monthly inflation jumped the most since August, an upswing that could test the central bank’s resolve to quell price increases quickly after halting interest-rate increases last month.

Senegal’s Spreads

Senegal’s Eurobonds fell sharply after President Macky Sall postponed this month’s presidential elections and as lawmakers gathered to consider extending his mandate until a successor takes power.

While it’s premature to fully discard a positive trajectory, uncertainty has risen for the west African nation’s markets, Barclays Plc economist Michael Kafe and strategist Andreas Kolbe wrote in a report Monday.

“We believe that, at least in the short-term, this will need to be reflected in additional political risk premia in Senegal spreads,” the Barclays report said.

In Nigeria, central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the country has almost cleared a backlog of foreign-exchange contracts that have weighed on the naira and repeated that the currency is undervalued, following a 38% slump last week.

