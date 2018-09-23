(Bloomberg) -- A shadow-banking imbroglio in India looks set to keep investors on edge Monday just as emerging markets show signs of recovering from seven months of turmoil.

Fresh from a week in which a gauge of developing-nation currencies had its best five-day stint since February as both stocks and bonds advanced, a series of missed payments by Mumbai-based IL&FS Group has sent shock waves through the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Later in the week, traders will focus on interest-rate decisions in Indonesia and the Philippines, the tightening race in Brazil’s election and the latest twists in the U.S.-China trade standoff. All this in a week when the Federal Reserve’s Sept. 25-26 meeting will likely provide clues as to how quickly policy makers will push ahead with the removal of stimulus.

“Apart from the U.S. and India, all other markets have corrected,” said Rajesh Cheruvu, head of investment strategy in Mumbai at Sanctum Wealth Management Pvt., which has $1 billion of assets. “India hasn’t corrected as much. Some investors are taking money off the table as they sense volatility will accentuate.”

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of developing-nation currencies jumped 0.7 last week, putting it close to breaking above its 50-day moving average. Apart from two days in April, the last time the index crossed that level --in November -- it heralded a four-month rally that drove it to a record high.

India Contagion Fears

Investors are concerned that defaults by IL&FS, which has total debt of $12.6 billion -- 61 percent in the form of loans from banks and other financial institutions -- could spread to other shadow banks in Asia’s third-largest economy

India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex stock index swung from a 1 percent gain to a decline of as much as 3 percent Friday, its wildest intraday move in more than four years, before closing with a 0.8 percent loss

Read more: The Indian Debt Default That Has People Worried

Indonesia, Philippines Set to Hike

Investors will monitor rate decisions by the Indonesian and Philippine central banks on Thursday to see if policy makers extend their hiking cycles. Both countries run current-account deficits, making their currencies among the most vulnerable in Asia to the emerging-market sell-off

Bank Indonesia has been the most hawkish Asian central bank this year, raising its policy rate by a total of 125 basis points since May. It will probably lift it again this week. It’s also burned through about 11 percent of its foreign reserves since January to stem declines in the rupiah, which has lost more than 8 percent of its value against the dollar this year

The peso has fallen more than 7 percent this year as the Philippines has struggled with inflation that accelerated to 6.4 percent year-on-year in August. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has delivered 100 basis points of rate increases since May and more tightening looks likely after Governor Nestor Espenilla pledged “strong monetary action” at the Sept. 27 meeting

The Czech Republic’s rate meeting on Wednesday is likely to result in an unprecedented third consecutive hike. Governor Jiri Rusnok joined an emerging consensus by saying he saw no reason to delay the move, meaning the focus after the meeting will be on any forward-looking comments

Fed Rate Path

With an interest-rate increase from the Federal Reserve already priced in, investors will be seeking clues about the pace of hikes next year and beyond

The central bank will announce updated economic and financial projections, including its first forecasts for 2021

The dollar’s strength faltered in the last two weeks, boosting returns for carry-trade investors, who borrow where interest rates are low to buy higher-yielding assets. A Bloomberg currency index that tracks carry-trade returns from eight emerging markets, funded by short positions in the dollar has risen 3.2 percent since reaching a 2 1/2-year low on Sept. 4

Nigeria, Taiwan Decide

Nigeria’s central bank announces its decision on interest rates on Tuesday in Abuja. All analysts surveyed by Bloomberg forecast that policy makers will hold the key rate at a record high of 14 percent to bolster the naira and try to counter an acceleration in outflows in recent months amid the emerging-market selloff

Central bankers in Ghana and Kenya are also likely to keep rates on hold Read more: Turmoil Aftershocks Reach Africa; Central Banks Shift Course

Taiwan and Egypt decide on rates on Thursday, while Colombia is likely to hold its benchmark the following day

U.S.-China Tensions

A 10 percent U.S. tariff on about $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect from Monday, with the duties rising to 25 percent on Jan. 1. China has called off planned trade talks with U.S. officials and is unlikely to return to negotiations until after November’s mid-term elections, according to people familiar with the situation

While the standoff had fueled a flight-to-quality bid into the dollar, markets shrugged off the escalation in the trade war as the initial 10 percent levy wasn’t as much as some had anticipated and China’s response remained measured

The risk of tariffs being raised to 25 percent from January, as announced by Washington, could still be negotiated away through concessions from Beijing over the next few months, according to NatWest Markets

Brazil Election Race

Two weeks ahead of the presidential election, investors will be focused on two new polls from Ibope expected on Monday and Wednesday. Traders are trying to figure out who stands the best chance of making it to any runoff against right-wing lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro, the front runner. So far, Fernando Haddad, the Workers’ Party candidate, is in second, followed by leftist Ciro Gomes, a former Ceara state governor

Markets have been reacting positively to any improvement in Bolsonaro’s chances and negatively to any gains for the leftist candidates, who are seen as opposed to an economic overhaul that would shore up the budget

Swap-rates traders will also monitor two central bank publications after authorities adopted a more hawkish tone in a statement accompanying their rate decision last week, saying stimulative monetary policy could be gradually removed if the outlook for inflation deteriorates or risks rise. The minutes of last week’s meeting will be published Tuesday and the quarterly inflation report will come out Thursday. The short-end of the DI curve is pricing in more than 100 basis points in hikes this year

Economic Data, Polish Stock Upgrade

China will release data on industrial profits on Thursday and a private measure of manufacturing activity on Friday

Taiwan reports on industrial production and unemployment on Tuesday

Thailand will unveil trade figures and current-account data on Friday

The Philippines will release its budget-balance figures on Monday

South African data on producer prices, payrolls, money supply, the trade balance and the monthly budget balance will give investors clues on whether the country is emerging from a first-half recession

Starting Monday, Polish equities will have a 0.154 percent weighting in the FTSE Russell Developed All Cap Index, compared with their previous 1.33 percent share in its emerging-market group. The upgrade on Monday won’t unleash a flood of new cash, according to Union Bancaire Privee Ubp SA, Raiffeisen Kapitalanlage GmbH, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. and others

Poland presents its August unemployment rate on Tuesday, expected to stay at the lowest since 1990 at 5.9 percent. Moody’s holds its annual Poland & CEE Credit Risk conference in Warsaw on Thursday, followed by Poland’s announcement of its bond-supply plan for October and the whole of the fourth-quarter on Friday

--With assistance from Andrew Janes, Brendan Walsh, Alex Nicholson, Krystof Chamonikolas, Santanu Chakraborty and Adrian Krajewski.

To contact the reporters on this story: Netty Ismail in Dubai at nismail3@bloomberg.net;Lilian Karunungan in Singapore at lkarunungan@bloomberg.net;Aline Oyamada in Sao Paulo at aoyamada3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dana El Baltaji at delbaltaji@bloomberg.net, Justin Carrigan

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.