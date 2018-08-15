(Bloomberg) -- Turkey may have helped buoy the lira, but the rest of the developing world is reeling -- with stocks on the verge of a bear market.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index has tumbled almost 20 percent from a January peak, and 22 or the 24 currencies tracked by Bloomberg fell. South Africa’s rand was battered by a downbeat assessment by Moody’s Investors Service, while a surprise rate hike by Indonesia failed to lift the rupiah for long. A rout in Chinese technology shares spiraled into a broad selloff, with the yuan weakening past 6.9 a dollar for the first time since May 2017. The lira climbed as Turkey took its boldest steps to ward off a financial crisis.

Emerging markets got pummeled after almost eight months of fighting off everything from a rising U.S. dollar to the end of an era of easy money, prospects of a global trade war, American sanctions and Turkey’s financial turmoil. Many analysts say that the developing world has mostly done its homework over the past decade and central banks are more resilient. While there’s no indication of a bigger blowup that will sharply curb global growth, investors are taking a more cautious approach amid wild market swings.

“That the rest of EM is selling off hard despite the lira bounce supports my view that it’s not really about Turkey,” said Win Thin, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. in New York. The developing world is likely to be in a bear market into 2019 regardless of the endgame in Turkey.

Latin America:

ARGENTINA: Merval Index dipped 1 percent to 26,284.24 Peso fell 2.9 percent to 30.50 per dollar, weakest on record Cabinet Chief Marcos Pena said yesterday that a floating exchange rate is essential for the country to avoid an economic crisis, La Nacion reported Central bank rolled over 202 billion pesos ($6.8 billion) of central-bank notes known as Lebacs

BRAZIL: Ibovespa dipped 1.7 percent to 77,276.13 Real declined 1.2 percent to 3.91 per dollar 10-year local-bond yield gained 10 basis points to 11.82 percent Economic activity dropped in the second quarter Today is the deadline for parties to register candidates for presidential race; Workers’ Party expected to keep former President Lula as candidate

MEXICO: Mexbol index dipped 1.1 percent to 48,539.10 Peso declined 1.7 percent to 19.211 per dollar, biggest fall in 10 weeks 10-year local-bond yield gained five basis points to 7.883 percent Foreign Affairs Minister Luis Videgaray and Economy Ministry Ildefonso Guajardo visit Washington for new round of Nafta talks President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will push a legal reform for public spending structure to achieve austerity, El Financiero reported

EMEA:

TURKEY: Borsa Istanbul 100 Index fell 2.7 percent to 90,903.13 Lira gained 5.2 percent to 6.0391 per dollar Central bank will probably keep squeezing liquidity until lira pressure eases “significantly,” said Erkin Isik, a strategist at Turk Ekonomi Bankasi AS in Istanbul Hedge Fund Sits Tight With Turkish Bet as Contagion Roils Market Turkey Moves to Avert Financial Crisis as U.S. Spat Worsens Turkish Short-Dated Bonds Hit in Move to Stem Lira Plunge: Chart

SOUTH AFRICA FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index declined 3.2 percent to 49,895.73, biggest drop in more than two years Rand fell 2.8 percent to 14.6535 per dollar, weakest in more than 23 months 9-year local-bond yield gained seven basis points to 9.021 percent Moody’s sees slower fiscal progress than government Naspers Tumbles Most Since 2008 After Tencent Misses Estimates

RUSSIA: MOEX Russia Index fell 1.6 percent to 2,247.04 Ruble declined 1.6 percent to 67.45 per dollar 10-year local-bond yield gained eight basis points to 8.4 percent Bank of Russia reports it made at least 3-day pause in purchasing FX for Finance Ministry under fiscal rule Sanctions Risk May Prompt First Russian Rate Hike Since 2014

Asia:

CHINA: Shanghai Composite Index declined 2.1 percent to 2,723.26 Offshore yuan declined 0.6 percent to 6.9413 per dollar 10-year local-bond yield gained two basis points to 3.585 percent Government vowed to meet 2018 economic targets despite trade fight "There’s the double whammy coming from the U.S.-China trade tension and the latest negative news from Turkey," said Jingyi Pan, Singapore-based market strategist at IG Asia Pte JPMorgan said LGFV defaults won’t become a widespread phenomenon China Markets Slide as Yuan Falls Past 6.9, Tencent Drags Stocks

INDIA: Markets closed for Independence Day Trade deficit in July widened to the most in more than five years

