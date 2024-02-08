(Bloomberg) -- Ashmore Group Plc, once a major holder of China Evergrande Group’s offshore debt, fully exited its investment in the embattled property developer late last year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The emerging markets-focused asset manager finished selling its holdings after Evergrande’s long-negotiated restructuring plan was sidelined in September amid resistance from regulators and the detention of Chairman Hui Ka Yan, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the information is private.

Ashmore was a member of the committee of creditors negotiating restructuring terms with Evergrande until it sold its holdings, the people said.

A representative for Ashmore decline to comment.

Ashmore snapped up the developer’s beaten-down dollar bonds as other big holders cut their exposure nearly three years ago. The London-based asset manager joined US-based distressed funds in wagering on the troubled real estate giant as concern over its finances grew.

The price of Evergrande’s dollar bonds have plunged dramatically since 2021. One bond now trades around one cent on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Ashmore, known for its high-conviction bets and bullish style, has seen assets under management decline in recent years due to outflows and poor performance. The firm had $54 billion of assets under management at the end of June and reported net redemptions of $4.5 billion in the second half of 2023, Bloomberg previously reported.

