(Bloomberg) -- Options traders are wagering emerging-market currencies will benefit more than their advanced-nation peers from the dollar’s drop. A gauge of expected swings for the developing world fell to the lowest since March 2020 as easing US inflation sent the greenback tumbling and pushed investors to buy riskier assets. That narrowed the volatility gap between poorer and richer nations to the least in five months.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.