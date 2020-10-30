(Bloomberg) -- Economic activity in emerging markets excluding China in the fourth week of October was 18% below the pre-virus level, according to Bloomberg Economics’ gauges that integrate high-frequency data such as credit-card use, travel and location information. While that’s slightly higher than in advanced economies, trends at the country level are diverging: China, Turkey and Brazil have made the most progress. In contrast, Indonesia is showing signs of a stalled recovery.

