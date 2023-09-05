(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies and stocks fell as disappointing data from China heightened investor anxiety surrounding the nation’s sputtering economy.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of developing currencies sank 0.5%, headed for its biggest drop in nearly a month, as currencies from Hungary to Chile fell with the Chinese yuan. The key emerging-market equities index lost 1%, halting a two-day advance and on track for its largest decline since Aug. 25.

A private survey of China’s services sector showed activity expanded in August at the slowest pace this year, sapping optimism over the government’s additional stimulus for the embattled property sector. The weak data also overshadowed news that Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co. made coupon payments on two dollar bonds within grace periods, avoiding its first default.

“Sentiment has turned downbeat again on China as fresh brush strokes are painted on the picture of its slowing economy,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in an email. “China appears to be taking one step forward, but two steps back, as optimism one day turns to pessimism the next.”

The Chilean peso was one of the biggest losers in the developing world Tuesday, reaching a fresh year-to-date low hours before the central bank is set to cut its benchmark interest rate. Analysts are split between a 75 basis-point and a 100 basis-point reduction. Mexico’s peso also slumped as much as 1.6% to the weakest since June, trailing behind Hungary’s and Chile’s currencies as the third worst performer.

In the debt market, dollar bonds from El Salvador gained, with notes due in 2029 rising 1.8 cents on the dollar to 80 cents. The government accepted banks’ proposal to restructure local debt, swapping short-term papers for new ones with maturities of up to seven years. Such action, along with the pension reform, could provide fiscal breathing space while the country explores external funding sources, according to Thomas Jackson, analyst at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Ecuador’s eurobonds were also among the top performers Tuesday after Daniel Noboa, an investor favorite, led socialist Luisa Gonzalez by ten percentage points in the first poll since both qualified for a runoff in the presidential election. Bonds maturing in 2030 gained 1.2 cents to 50 cents on the dollar, the biggest gain since the election two weeks before.

