(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks fell and traders braced for more currency volatility following a dramatic weekend of intervention by authorities to try and contain a banking crisis.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of developing-nation equities slid about 1% after UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG in a government-brokered deal, and the Federal Reserve and five other central banks announced coordinated action Sunday to boost dollar liquidity. In the foreign-exchange market, traders were hedging against the specter of bigger price swings, with measures of one-month implied volatility rising for all developing currencies.

The banking woes have complicated the task facing Fed officials this week as they weigh whether to keep raising interest rates to cool inflation, or take a pause amid the turmoil fueled by recent bank failures.

The weekend moves “provide immediate relief, but investors will be concerned at the scale of the bank failure and the extreme measures the regulators are having to turn to stabilize the situation,” said Gary Dugan, chief investment officer of Dalma Global CIO Office, an investment consultant and wealth management firm in Dubai.

The Fed faces a “huge dilemma” and “will be fearful of adding more volatility to the market,” he said.

Some banks’ riskiest bonds fell by a record during Asian trading hours on Monday after holders of Credit Suisse’s contingent convertible securities suffered a historic 16.3 billion franc ($17.6 billion) loss. Shares of HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc traded in Asia also tumbled on Monday.

The South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah and Mexican peso led declines among emerging-market currencies as of 10 a.m. in Dubai. South Africa’s rand, the top performer on the day, pared earlier gains.

“Near-term market fluctuations will continue to be driven by sentiment, flows, and banking sector developments on both sides of the Atlantic,” Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore, said in a note. “This week’s FOMC meeting will be a tricky one.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.