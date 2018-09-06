(Bloomberg) -- Expect more short-term pain, investors said, after emerging-market stocks tipped into a bear market.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index closed down 0.3 percent in New York on Thursday. That took its decline from a Jan. 26 high to just over 20 percent, the threshold for a bear market. The measure rose 0.1 percent as of 8:57 a.m. in Hong Kong on Friday.

Emerging-market assets are under pressure from a stronger dollar and rising U.S. interest rates, as well as American protectionism. Contagion concern has come to the fore in recent weeks as the most vulnerable developing economies -- Argentina and Turkey -- fell into crises. Shares are likely to fall a further 10 percent from here, said Nader Naeimi, the head of dynamic markets at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney.

“Another leg lower, and we will have massive buying opportunities,” he said.

Whilst Asian economies have sounder fundamentals, the region makes up about three-quarters of the emerging stocks gauge and has suffered by association. An index of developing-nation Asian stocks is down 3.6 percent this week, and is trading at the lowest in more than a year.

With 75% of Emerging-Market Index, Asia Hit by Others’ Woes (1)

Investors who are able to ride out more volatility in the near term should eventually be rewarded with a rebound, said Suresh Tantia, an investment strategist at Credit Suisse Group AG in Singapore.

“Emerging-market equities are handcuffed by trade uncertainty and concerns around contagion risk at this point of time,” he said. “We believe they offer tremendous value as the growth outlook for EM remains healthy and valuations have become very attractive.”

