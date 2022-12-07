(Bloomberg) -- Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a US president or vice president, said he would use his historic position to speak out against rising antisemitism in the US and urged Americans to join him.

“As long as I have this microphone, I’m going to speak out against hate, bigotry, lies. I’m going speak out against those who praise fascist murderers and idealize extremists. I’m going to speak out against Holocaust deniers and then call those out who won’t do it,” Emhoff said Wednesday at the start of a roundtable discussion with White House officials and leaders of 13 major Jewish organizations.

“I will not remain silent,” he said.

While Emhoff did not mention anyone by name in his remarks, the long-planned event took on added significance after former President Donald Trump last month hosted Nick Fuentes, a White supremacist, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, along with the rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye and has made a series of antisemitic comments.

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, said the roundtable was the beginning of a conversation to encourage Americans to forcibly condemn what he called “an epidemic of hate facing our country” that has generated a national outcry and alarmed the Jewish community.

“It hurts. It hurts me to see what we’re going through right now. Antisemitism is dangerous. We cannot normalize this. We all have an obligation to condemn these vile words,” he said.

“There’s only one side. Everyone, all of us, must be against this, must be against antisemitism. We know when people refuse to condemn this vile speech or these vile acts, refuse to condemn them, it only serves to incite violence.”

Ye praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis during a recent interview with the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Basketball star Kyrie Irving posted a link to an antisemitic video on his Twitter account and only apologized after a suspension. Hate speech on Twitter has surged in the weeks after Elon Musk acquired the site and promised to restore banned accounts, according to The New York Times.

Emhoff spoke out last Friday, saying he was “in pain” over the antisemitic episodes and had a “responsibility” to condemn them, given his position.

On Wednesday, he also invoked his personal story as the descendant of Jews who arrived in the US after fleeing persecution and his decision to become a lawyer to fight inequality.

The Jewish organizations at the meeting represented the Orthodox, Conservative and Reform movements, Emhoff’s office said. Also joining in the roundtable were top White House advisers Susan Rice and Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Deborah Lipstadt, the US special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.

Lipstadt said the rise in domestic antisemitism had complicated her efforts to encourage nations to stand with the US against discrimination.

“I can’t go to these countries and say ‘you have a problem.’ ”Lipstadt said. “Now we have to say, ‘we have a serious problem.’”

