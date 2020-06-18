(Bloomberg) --

Emirates will add more cities to its destinations and boost flights on existing routes as the world’s largest long-haul carrier ramps up operations.

The Dubai-based airline’s decision follows the United Arab Emirates issuing guidelines for the resumption of flights. It will take the total number of Emirates destinations on offer to 40.

New Cities

Colombo (from June 20)

Sialkot (June 24)

Istanbul (from June 25)

Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (all from July 1)

Barcelona and Washington DC (all from July 15)

Flights from Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Pakistan will only carry outbound passengers to the U.A.E. and onward destinations

More frequencies:

Emirates will add flights to the following cities in July: London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.