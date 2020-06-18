Jun 18, 2020
Emirates Adds Flights to New York, London and Singapore
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Emirates will add more cities to its destinations and boost flights on existing routes as the world’s largest long-haul carrier ramps up operations.
The Dubai-based airline’s decision follows the United Arab Emirates issuing guidelines for the resumption of flights. It will take the total number of Emirates destinations on offer to 40.
New Cities
- Colombo (from June 20)
- Sialkot (June 24)
- Istanbul (from June 25)
- Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (all from July 1)
- Barcelona and Washington DC (all from July 15)
- Flights from Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Pakistan will only carry outbound passengers to the U.A.E. and onward destinations
More frequencies:
- Emirates will add flights to the following cities in July: London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.