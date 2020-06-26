(Bloomberg) --

Emirates Airlines, the world’s largest long-haul airline, added seven more passenger destinations across Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia in July, bringing the total number of destinations to 48.

The airline will be offering passenger flights in July to the cities of Khartoum, Amman, Osaka, Narita, Athens, Larnaca and Rome, according to a statement.

Customers from Emirates’ network will also be able to travel to Dubai after the government said earlier this week that the city will be open for visitors from July 7, the statement added.

