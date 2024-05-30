(Bloomberg) -- Emirates is adding tools to help the airline prevent incidents of extreme turbulence, after two high-profile mishaps on other carriers left one dead and dozens injured.

The world’s largest long-haul airline is joining the International Air Transport Association’s information-sharing platform that helps pilots fly around turbulent areas. Emirates is also providing pilots with the latest version of a mobile navigation system made by Germany’s Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Dubai’s flagship carrier is equipping 140 aircraft with software that automatically shares turbulence reports among all airlines contributing to the platform. All new jets joining the Emirates fleet, including the Airbus SE A350 and Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner, will participate, the airline said Thursday in a statement.

Airlines are grappling with how to minimize turbulence on flights after two extreme events last week. A Singapore Airlines flight from London was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok after hitting a sudden updraft. One man died and dozens were injured in the accident.

A few days later, a Qatar Airways plane faced similar troubles over Turkey, leaving 12 people injured.

