(Bloomberg) -- Emirates plans to expand its services to the U.S. from Dubai as the airline ramps up its operations.

The carrier will resume non-stop services to Seattle from Feb. 1, and to Dallas and San Francisco from March 2, according to a statement. It also plans to boost flights to New York, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo from next month.

Dubai, the Middle East’s business hub, locked down the city for about a month last year and Emirates grounded passenger flights to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Since then flights have since resumed operations, and Emirates said Monday it currently serves 114 destinations on six continents.

