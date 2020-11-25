(Bloomberg) -- Emirates remains in the dark about when Boeing Co. will deliver its new 777X jet after a series of delays as the model is yet to be certified.

“I have no idea,” President Tim Clark said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. “They were due to be delivered this year in June, then it was 2021, then it was 2022. It hasn’t finished its certification program yet, both airframe and engine.”

Clark’s comments on future deliveries came as he expressed optimism that air travel will recover over the course of next year as coronavirus vaccines are approved and distributed globally. Emirates entire fleet of Airbus SE A380 jumbo jets should be flying by the first quarter of 2022, he said, while the carrier expects to return to positive cash flow in the first half of next year.

