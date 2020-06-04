Emirates, Etihad Boost Transit Flights as Travel Opens Up

(Bloomberg) --

Emirates and Etihad Airways plan to offer more connection flights through their hubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as the United Arab Emirates eases coronavirus-related restrictions.

Emirates:

From June 8, the Dubai-based carrier will offer flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for travelers from Pakistan to connect onwards to other destinations

From June 15, Emirates will offer transit services to Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane

With the latest announcement, Emirates will be offering flights for passengers on the back of its scheduled cargo operations from Dubai to 29 cities, including existing flights to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila (from 11th June).

Etihad:

The airline said connection flights to 20 cities in Asia, Australia and Europe via Abu Dhabi would start from June 10.

The cities are Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Zurich.

NOTE: UAE to Resume Transit Flights by Some Airlines

