(Bloomberg) -- Emirates, the world’s largest long-haul airline, renewed its sponsorship deal with AC Milan, extending a partnership with the Italian football club that has spanned over 15 years.

Emirates’ “Fly Better” logo will continue to feature on the club’s jerseys, according to a statement. The airline’s branding will also appear on youth jerseys across all AC Milan academies around the world.

The Dubai-based airline didn’t provide a value for the sponsorship deal. Emirates first signed the agreement with AC Milan in 2007.

Emirates said AC Milan has plans to open a new office in Dubai, “which will serve as a base for the club to further develop its commercial and communication strategy in the Middle East.”

AC Milan, known as the Rossoneri, has won the Champions League — Europe’s premier club competition — and its predecessor competition seven times, second only to Real Madrid. It is among the most recognizable names in world football.

Emirates also supports a roster of high profile football clubs and events, including Arsenal FC, Olympique Lyonnais, Real Madrid FC and Hamburger SV, according to the airline.

