(Bloomberg) -- Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, the Middle East’s biggest producer of the metal, posted a record profit in the first half of the year as prices soared along with those of other commodities.

The company, whose United Arab Emirates-based shareholders are considering an initial public offering, generated income of 1.74 billion dirhams ($473 million), after a loss of $57 million a year earlier. Core earnings were $950 million.

“The long-term outlook for the aluminium market is good,” said Chief Executive Officer Abdulnasser bin Kalban said. “I am confident that our performance will continue to improve, making EGA increasingly attractive should our shareholders decide to proceed with an IPO, which would be one of the UAE’s largest ever.”

