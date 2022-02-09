(Bloomberg) -- Emirates Global Aluminium, the Middle East’s biggest producer of the metal, plans to build the largest aluminum recycling facility in the United Arab Emirates.

The plant will have the capacity to process 150,000 tons a year of aluminum scrap into low-carbon billets, according to a statement. The recycled aluminum will be marketed under the product name EternAL.

Feasibility studies for the project are underway and production ramp-up may start as early as 2024.

Emirates Global Aluminium is equally owned by two sovereign wealth funds -- Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. and Investment Corp. of Dubai.

Read more: Emirates Global Aluminium, GE Sign Pact to Cut Greenhouse Gases

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.