Jul 14, 2023
Emirates Gold Suspended From UAE Accreditation and LBMA
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Precious metals refinery Emirates Gold DMCC had its national gold accreditation and membership of a London gold body suspended.
The Dubai-based firm’s UAE Good Delivery accreditation was removed last week, according to a government website. Its affiliate membership of the London Bullion Market Association was suspended on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the association.
The UAE’s accredited list is administered by the country’s ministry of economy, an requires members undergo annual audits to ensure compliance with antimoney laundering standards. A spokesperson for the government ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A spokesperson for Emirates Gold said earlier this week the company operates to the highest industry standards for responsible sourcing and anti money laundering, and has a long history of compliance audits to show that.
