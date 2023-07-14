(Bloomberg) -- Precious metals refinery Emirates Gold DMCC had its national gold accreditation and membership of a London gold body suspended.

The Dubai-based firm’s UAE Good Delivery accreditation was removed last week, according to a government website. Its affiliate membership of the London Bullion Market Association was suspended on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the association.

The UAE’s accredited list is administered by the country’s ministry of economy, an requires members undergo annual audits to ensure compliance with antimoney laundering standards. A spokesperson for the government ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Emirates Gold said earlier this week the company operates to the highest industry standards for responsible sourcing and anti money laundering, and has a long history of compliance audits to show that.

