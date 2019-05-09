(Bloomberg) -- Emirates Group, which operates the world’s biggest long-haul airline, posted a 44 percent decline in full-year profit as jet-fuel prices increased and currency fluctuations hurt earnings.

Net income shrank to 2.32 billion dirhams ($632 million) in the 12 months through March, according to a statement. Emirates airline posted a profit of 871 million dirhams versus 2.8 billion dirhams in the year-earlier period.

