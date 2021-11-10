(Bloomberg) --

Emirates Group, owner of the world’s largest long-haul airline prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, reported a narrower half-year loss as travel restrictions eased and demand picked up.

“Across the Group, we saw operations and demand pick up as countries started to ease travel restrictions,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said. “This momentum accelerated over the summer and continues to grow steadily into the winter season and beyond.”

The company reported a net loss of 5.7 billion dirhams ($1.6 billion), compared with a 14.1 billion loss last year, while revenue for the six-month period rose 81% to 24.7 billion dirhams. Losses at its airline business narrowed to 5.8 billion dirhams.

The state-owned company received a capital injection of $681 million in the first half from its owner, the government of Dubai. It had received $3.1 billion in support from the government in the financial year ended March.

“While there’s still some way to go before we restore our operations to pre-pandemic levels and return to profitability, we are well on the recovery path with healthy revenue and a solid cash balance at the end of our first half of 2021-22,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.