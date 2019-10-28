(Bloomberg) -- Emirates NBD PJSC appointed Patrick Sullivan as group chief financial officer, replacing Surya Subramanian who will leave Dubai’s biggest bank after about nine years.

Sullivan will assume the role from January 1, the Dubai government-controlled lender said in a statement on Monday, without giving more information about where Sullivan will join from. Former Standard Chartered Plc banker Subramaniam will return to Singapore to pursue family interests, the bank said in April.

Emirates NBD on Monday reported 63% jump in nine-month net profit to 12.5 billion dirhams ($3.4 billion), helped by a one-time gain from a stake sale in its card payments processing unit.

