(Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s biggest bank is close to appointing Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley to manage a rights share offering of as much as $2 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said. The shares fell.

Emirates NBD PJSC may also involve its investment banking division, Emirates NBD Capital Ltd., in the process and could hire other banks as well, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Banks haven’t formally been hired for the sale and the situation may change, they said.

A spokeswoman for Citigroup declined to comment. A spokesman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Emirates NBD last year proposed selling new shares to help fund the acquisition of Turkey’s Denizbank AS. The Dubai lender Thursday said it raised 305 million pounds ($373 million) from the sale of a stake in London-listed Network International Holdings Plc.

The bank last week also raised the cap on foreign ownership limit to 20% from 5% and will seek shareholder approval to double the new limit to help attract capital.

Emirates NBD shares fell as much as 3.3% in Dubai, while the benchmark index dropped 0.7%.

(Updates with share price in first and last paragraph)

To contact the reporters on this story: Matthew Martin in Dubai at mmartin128@bloomberg.net;Archana Narayanan in Dubai at anarayanan16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stefania Bianchi at sbianchi10@bloomberg.net, Shaji Mathew

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.