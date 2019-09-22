(Bloomberg) -- Emirates President Tim Clark doubts the world’s biggest long-haul airline will receive Boeing Co.’s 777x jetliner on time, causing a delay in the launch of the premium economy class.

“I doubt we will receive it by June 2020,” Clark said at a Dubai media briefing on Sunday. Premium economy will now be rolled out in the Airbus SE’s A380 in December 2020.

Boeing has pushed back the first flight of its 777X to 2020 and said deliveries may be delayed amid problems with its General Electric Co.-made turbines. Emirates is the launch customer for the plane, with 150 orders.

Clark also said:

First-half results are better than last year’s and better than the airline expected.

