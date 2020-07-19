(Bloomberg) --

Emirates REIT will start a comprehensive review of its strategic options, including a potential de-listing from Nasdaq Dubai.

“The advantages of remaining publicly listed are heavily outweighed by the disadvantages,” the company wrote in a statement on Sunday. It cited the “climate” in the United Arab Emirates’ stock markets and the “cyclical downturn” in the real estate sector.”

Earlier on Sunday, Emirates REIT said the Dubai Financial Services Authority is investigating matters connected to its management.

